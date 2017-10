Oct 23 (Reuters) - Five Prime Therapeutics Inc

* Five Prime Therapeutics announces appointment of Aron Knickerbocker as CEO effective January 1, 2018

* Five Prime Therapeutics Inc - ‍ Knickerbocker will maintain chief operating officer position until end of 2017​