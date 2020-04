April 14 (Reuters) - Five Prime Therapeutics Inc:

* FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS APPOINTS TOM CIVIK AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS INC - TOM CIVIK SUCCEEDS WILLIAM RINGO WHO WILL CONTINUE AS CHAIRMAN

* FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS INC - REMAINS ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE PROGRAM MILESTONES AND CLINICAL DATA DISCLOSURES IN 2020