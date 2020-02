Feb 19 (Reuters) - Five Prime Therapeutics Inc:

* FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS LICENSES ANTIBODIES TO SEATTLE GENETICS FOR USE IN NOVEL ANTIBODY DRUG CONJUGATE (ADC) PROGRAMS

* FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS - RECEIVES $5 MILLION UPFRONT PAYMENT

* FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS - ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO COMBINED TOTAL OF $525 MILLION IN FUTURE MILESTONE PAYMENTS FOR FIRST TWO ADC PRODUCT CANDIDATES