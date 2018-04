April 10 (Reuters) - Five Prime Therapeutics Inc:

* TO CLOSE BLADDER CANCER COHORT OF PHASE 1 TRIAL EVALUATING BEMARITUZUMAB TREATING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS OVEREXPRESS FGFR2B PROTEIN

* SAYS TO CONTINUE TREATING BLADDER CANCER PATIENTS CURRENTLY ON STUDY BUT WILL NOT ENROLL ADDITIONAL PATIENTS IN COHORT-SEC FILING