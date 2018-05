May 15 (Reuters) - Five Star Senior Living Inc:

* Q1 REVENUE FELL 2.8 PERCENT TO $274.5 MILLION

* FIVE STAR SENIOR - OCCUPANCY AT OWNED AND LEASED SENIOR LIVING COMMUNITIES FOR Q1 WAS 81.7% COMPARED TO 83.6% FOR SAME PERIOD IN 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: