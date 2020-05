May 7 (Reuters) - Five Star Senior Living Inc:

* FIVE STAR SENIOR LIVING INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $297.4 MILLION

* AS OF MARCH 31, 2020, FVE HAD UNRESTRICTED CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $36.6 MILLION

* HAVE APPROXIMATELY $37.0 MILLION CASH ON HAND AND NO BORROWINGS ON OUR $65.0 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY