May 1 (Reuters) - Five9 Inc:

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPOINTED ROWAN TROLLOPE AS CEO EFFECTIVE MAY 3

* BARRY ZWARENSTEIN, FIVE9’S CFO, WHO SERVED AS INTERIM CEO DURING TRANSITION, WILL CONTINUE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: