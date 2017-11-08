FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Five9 q3 revenue $50.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $48.2 million
Sections
Featured
Saudi Arabia makes fresh arrests: sources
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia makes fresh arrests: sources
The Mideast war risk Trump can’t ignore
Commentary
The Mideast war risk Trump can’t ignore
Tencent and Snap send short message to Facebook
Breakingviews
Tencent and Snap send short message to Facebook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 8, 2017 / 9:49 PM / Updated 14 minutes ago

BRIEF-Five9 q3 revenue $50.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $48.2 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Five9 Inc

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.04

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.02

* Q3 revenue $50.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $48.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $51.7 million to $52.7 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $196.5 million to $197.5 million

* Five9 inc sees FY 2017 ‍GAAP net loss in range of loss of $0.19 to loss of $0.17 per basic share​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.01, revenue view $194.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.