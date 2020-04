April 8 (Reuters) - Fiverr International Ltd:

* FIVERR INTERNATIONAL- IN MARCH 3RD WEEK, CO FELT IMPACT OF COVID-19 WITH ACTIVITY ACROSS PLATFORM TEMPORARILY DECLINING BY 10-15% VERSUS PREVIOUS WEEK

* FIVERR INTERNATIONAL- EXPECT BOTH REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FIRST QUARTER OF 2020 TO COME IN SLIGHTLY ABOVE PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED GUIDANCE