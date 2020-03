March 16 (Reuters) - F&J Prince Holdings Corp:

* F&J PRINCE HOLDINGS CORP- SEES NO ANTICIPATED BUSINESS LOSS RELATED TO COVID-19, NO OVERALL IMPACT ON 2020 PROJECTIONS

* F&J PRINCE HOLDINGS CORP - DUE TO COVID-19 VIRUS SITUATION, EXPECT LONGER SALES CYCLE Source text reut.rs/2vp4FFz Further company coverage: