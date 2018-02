Feb 20 (Reuters) - Flagstar Bancorp Inc:

* FLAGSTAR BANK TO ACQUIRE MORTGAGE WAREHOUSE LOAN PORTFOLIO FROM SANTANDER BANK

* FLAGSTAR BANCORP INC - TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED.

* FLAGSTAR BANCORP INC - AS PART OF DEAL, FLAGSTAR WILL HIRE EXISTING RELATIONSHIP MANAGERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: