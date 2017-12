Dec 26 (Reuters) - Flagstar Bancorp Inc:

* FLAGSTAR ANNOUNCES IMPACT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

* FLAGSTAR BANCORP - ESTIMATED MID-TEENS PERCENT INCREASE IN FY 2018 NET INCOME, EARNINGS PER SHARE BASED ON FIRST CALL CONSENSUS ESTIMATE

* FLAGSTAR BANCORP - ‍ONE-TIME, NON-CASH CHARGE TO PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES OF ABOUT $80 MILLION/$1.38 PER DILUTED SHARE FROM NEW TAX LEGISLATION​