March 31 (Reuters) - FLATEX AG:

* FY REVENUES AT EUR 134 MILLION (+13% COMPARED TO ADJUSTED 2018 REVENUES, CONSENSUS: EUR 133 MILLION)

* FY EBITDA MARGIN BEFORE NETHERLANDS EXPANSION COSTS AT 35% AND AT 30% AFTER EXPANSION COSTS (CONSENSUS: 30%)

2020 WILL BE AN ABSOLUTE RECORD YEAR FOR FLATEX GROUP, Q1 2020 WAS BY FAR BEST QUARTER EVER - FLATEX CFO