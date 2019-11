Nov 4 (Reuters) - FLATEX AG:

* FLATEX AG: NEW MULTI-MILLION COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH EQUATEX UNTIL 2026

* SECURES MULTI-YEAR B2B PARTNERSHIP AND SIGNIFICANT EARNINGS POTENTIAL IN A DOUBLE-DIGIT MILLION RANGE

* CONTRACT VOLUME OF MORE THAN EUR 20 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)