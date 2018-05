May 3 (Reuters) - Fleetcor Technologies Inc:

* FLEETCOR AND SHELL EXTEND FUEL CARD AGREEMENT IN EUROPE

* FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES - CO WILL MANAGE, OPERATE & SELL SHELL FUEL CARD TO SMALL-TO-MEDIUM ENTERPRISES ACROSS 11 MARKETS IN EUROPE THROUGH 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: