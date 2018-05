BRIEF-Fleetcor Reports Q1 EPS $1.88

May 3 (Reuters) - Fleetcor Technologies Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.88

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.37 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* TOTAL REVENUE, INCLUDING IMPACT OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD ASC 606, INCREASED 12.5% TO $585.5 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2018

* SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES INCLUDING ADOPTION OF ASC 606, BETWEEN $2,390 MILLION AND $2,450 MILLION

* SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $7.55 AND $7.85

* SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES UNDER ASC 605 BETWEEN $2,500 MILLION AND $2,560 MILLION

* SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $10.20 AND $10.50

* FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES - ON APRIL 26, CO PERSONNEL IDENTIFIED SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS

* TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO STOP ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS

* TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO LIMIT IMPROPER USE OF ACCESSED PRIVATE LABEL GIFT CARD INFORMATION

* FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES - CO THROUGH COUNSEL PROMPTLY ENGAGED EXTERNAL EXPERTS IN INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY FORENSICS TO ASSIST IN INVESTIGATION

* FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES - INVESTIGATION IS IN EARLY STAGES BUT INDICATES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF 6 MONTHS/OLDER GIFT CARD AND PIN NUMBERS WERE ACCESSED

* COMPANY FROZE CERTAIN GIFT CARD INFORMATION AND IS WORKING WITH MERCHANT CUSTOMERS TO LIMIT IMPACT OF UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS

* COMPANY DID NOT SEE ANY EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO ITS SYSTEMS INVOLVING FLEET CARDS AND OTHER PAYMENT PRODUCTS

* FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES - CO DID NOT SEE EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO PROPRIETARY AND THIRD-PARTY PAYMENT NETWORKS USED TO DELIVER CO’S PAYMENT SOLUTIONS

* COMPANY WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON INCIDENT IN ITS UPCOMING 10-Q, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO FILE BY MAY 10, 2018