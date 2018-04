April 27 (Reuters) - Fleetcor Technologies Inc:

* FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC SAYS CEO RONALD F. CLARKE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MILLION – SEC FILING

* FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC SAYS CFO ERIC R. DEY'S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.5 MILLION – SEC FILING Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2KlCZ78) Further company coverage: