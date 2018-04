April 9 (Reuters) - Fleetcor Technologies Inc:

* FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CEO RONALD CLARKE’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN WHICH INLCUDED $35.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS - SEC FILING

* FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CEO RONALD CLARKE'S FY 2016 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $29.4 MILLION