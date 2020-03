March 25 (Reuters) - Fletcher Building Ltd:

* CANCELS INTERIM DIVIDEND AND SUSPENDS SHARE BUYBACK

* TO CANCEL FY20 INTERIM DIVIDEND DUE TO HAVE BEEN PAID ON 9 APRIL, TO SUSPEND ON-MARKET SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME

* WILL ALSO PAUSE DIVESTMENT PROCESS FOR ROCLA BUSINESS

* COVID-19 & ESCALATION OF PROTECTION MEASURES IN NZ & AUSTRALIA TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON OPERATIONS & OUR FY20 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* TO WITHDRAW FY20 EBIT GUIDANCE