April 13 (Reuters) - Fletcher Building Ltd :

* NOTED MEDIA REPORTS THAT WESFARMERS HAS BEEN ACCUMULATING FLETCHER BUILDING SHARES AND NOW HOLDS 3 PERCENT TO 4 PERCENT OF ITS SHARES

* COMPANY HAS NO KNOWLEDGE OF WESFARMERS OWNING FLETCHER BUILDING SHARES, THEREFORE IT CAN NEITHER CONFIRM NOR DENY REPORT