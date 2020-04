BRIEF-Fleury Michon FY Operating Result Swings To Loss Of EUR 19.6 Million

April 7 (Reuters) - FLEURY MICHON SA:

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 19.6 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 18.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: CRISIS HAD SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON GROUP’S BUSINESS

* FY REVENUE EUR 747.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 725.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET LOSS EUR 28.0 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 14.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* DIVIDEND WILL BE DECIDED AT A MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO BE HELD IN JULY 2020

* GROUP IS NOT IN A POSITION TO CONFIRM PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED OUTLOOK - CEO

* IN MARCH GMS LS DIVISION SALES IN MEAT PRODUCTS AND SEA PRODUCTS ROSE

* IN MARCH SALES IN CATERER AND SNACKING WERE WORSE THAN EXPECTED

* IN MARCH SALES IN MEAL DELIVERY SLOWED DOWN CONSIDERABLY

* IN MARCH SALES IN AIR CATERING SUFFERED FROM SMALL NUMBER OF FLIGHS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)