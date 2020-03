March 9 (Reuters) - Flex Ltd:

* FLEX ADDRESSES COVID-19 AND IMPACT ON ITS FOURTH QUARTER FISCAL 2020

* FLEX LTD - EXPECTS Q4 FISCAL 2020 RESULTS TO BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED AND COMPANY IS NOT EXPECTED TO MEET ITS CURRENT GUIDANCE

* FLEX LTD - WILL PROVIDE FURTHER INFORMATION ON UPDATED GUIDANCE DURING ITS INVESTOR AND ANALYST WEBCAST ON MARCH 11