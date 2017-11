Nov 6 (Reuters) - Flex Pharma Inc

* Flex Pharma reports positive topline data from exploratory phase 2 trial of FLX-787 in ALS

* Flex Pharma - ‍data from exploratory phase 2 trial of FLX-787 showed statistically significant reduction in cramp-associated pain intensity & stiffness​

* Flex Pharma Inc - ‍FLX-787 was generally well tolerated​