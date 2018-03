March 26 (Reuters) - Flex Pharma Inc:

* FLEX PHARMA REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE DATA FROM EXPLORATORY PHASE 2 TRIAL OF FLX-787 IN MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS

* FLEX PHARMA - FLX-787 REDUCED CRAMP/SPASM FREQUENCY AND INCREASED CRAMP-FREE DAYS IN MS PATIENTS IN PRE-SPECIFIED ANALYSIS OF PARALLEL TREATMENT PHASE

* FLEX PHARMA INC - FLX-787 WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED WITH NO TREATMENT-RELATED SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: