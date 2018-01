BRIEF-Flex Q3 Non-Gaap Earnings Per Share $0.31

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Flex Ltd:

* FLEX REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* Q3 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.31

* Q3 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.22

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.30 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q4 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.28 TO $0.32

* SEES Q4 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.10 TO $0.15

* SEES Q4 2018 REVENUE $6.1 BILLION TO $6.5 BILLION

* Q3 REVENUE $6.75 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $6.5 BILLION

* COMPANY PLANS TO INITIATE TARGETED RESTRUCTURING ACTIVITIES DURING ITS Q4 OF FISCAL 2018

* ‍NET SALES FOR Q3 ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 WERE $6.75 BILLION, GROWING 10% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AND ABOVE HIGH END OF GUIDANCE RANGE OF $6.3 TO $6.7 BILLION​

* EXPECTS TO INCUR A MINIMUM CHARGE OF $50 MILLION IN Q4 AND WILL SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLETE ALL ASSOCIATED ACTIVITIES BY END OF FISCAL YEAR

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.29, REVENUE VIEW $6.16 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FLEX ENDED QUARTER WITH APPROXIMATELY $1.3 BILLION OF CASH ON HAND AND TOTAL DEBT OF APPROXIMATELY $2.9 BILLION