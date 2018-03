March 26 (Reuters) - Flex Ltd:

* FLEX TO DIVEST MULTEK’S CHINA OPERATIONS TO MULTI-FINELINE ELECTRONIX INC (“MFLEX”)

* ‍MULTEK WILL CONTINUE OPERATING WITH ITS EXISTING NAME AND LOCATION IN ZHUHAI, CHINA​

* ‍MFLEX WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF EQUITY INTERESTS IN NON-US SUBSIDIARIES OF FLEX THAT OPERATE CHINA-BASED BUSINESS OF MULTEK, FOR PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $273 MILLION​

* ‍US-BASED MULTEK OPERATION WILL REMAIN A WHOLLY OWNED FLEX SUBSIDIARY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: