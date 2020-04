April 9 (Reuters) - FlexiGroup Ltd:

* DEFERS INTERIM DIVIDEND

* BOARD HAS DECIDED TO DEFER PAYMENT OF COMPANY’S FY2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND

* CO TAKEN ACTION TO ACCELERATE ITS PREVIOUSLY STATED INTENTION TO REDUCE ITS OPERATIONAL COST BASE

* AS AT 31 MARCH, CO HAD OVER A$550 MILLION IN UNDRAWN COMMITTED WHOLESALE FUNDING FACILITIES

* INTERIM DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATE DEFERRED UNTIL 14 OCTOBER DUE TO CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC