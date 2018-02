Feb 20 (Reuters) - Flexigroup Ltd:

* HY ‍NET LOSS FOR PERIOD ATTRIBUTABLE TO MEMBERS $50 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF $47.7​ MILLION

* INTERIM DIVIDEND 3.85 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE

* HY ‍ TOTAL PORTFOLIO INCOME $229.3 MILLION VERSUS $235.5 MILLION ​

* FY18 CASH NPAT GUIDANCE OF $85 MILLION TO $90 MILLION REAFFIRMED ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: