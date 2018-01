Jan 8 (Reuters) - Flexion Therapeutics Inc:

* FLEXION THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES INITIAL DATA FROM CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING REPEAT ADMINISTRATION OF ZILRETTA™ (TRIAMCINOLONE ACETONIDE EXTENDED-RELEASE INJECTABLE SUSPENSION)

* FLEXION THERAPEUTICS - ZILRETTA FULL STUDY RESULTS EXPECTED IN Q3 2018