BRIEF-Flexion Therapeutics Announces Zilretta License Agreement And Provides Business Update Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

April 1 (Reuters) - Flexion Therapeutics Inc:

* FLEXION THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES ZILRETTA® LICENSE AGREEMENT AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE AMID CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

* FLEXION THERAPEUTICS - AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH $10 MILLION UPFRONT PAYMENT, UP TO $32.5 MILLION IN MILESTONES, AND ADDITIONAL FEES FOR SUPPLY OF ZILRETTA

* FLEXION THERAPEUTICS INC - WITHDRAWS 2020 ZILRETTA REVENUE GUIDANCE DUE TO IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS GLOBAL PANDEMIC

* FLEXION THERAPEUTICS INC - TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND CLINICAL TRIALS FOR ZILRETTA AND FX201; FX301 PRECLINICAL ACTIVITIES CONTINUE TO ADVANCE

* FLEXION THERAPEUTICS INC - LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH HK TAINUO AND JIANGSU TAINUO FOR DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION OF ZILRETTA