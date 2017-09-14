FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Flexion Therapeutics says co sent a notice of termination to Astrazeneca AB regarding an out-license agreement between parties​
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 14, 2017 / 8:48 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Flexion Therapeutics says co sent a notice of termination to Astrazeneca AB regarding an out-license agreement between parties​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Flexion Therapeutics Inc

* Flexion Therapeutics Inc - ‍on September 8, co sent a notice of termination to Astrazeneca AB regarding an out-license agreement between parties​

* Flexion Therapeutics Inc - ‍out-license agreement related to co’s FX005 sustained-release p38 MAP

* Flexion Therapeutics Inc - ‍pursuant to terms of out-license agreement, termination will be effective three months after company’s delivery of notice​

* Flexion Therapeutics Inc - ‍upon termination of out-license agreement, Flexion’s license rights pertaining to FX005 will revert to Astrazeneca​

* Flexion Therapeutics Inc - ‍upon termination of out-license agreement Flexion's milestone, royalty and patent maintenance obligations under agreement will cease​ Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2h5vOpA] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.