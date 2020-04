April 27 (Reuters) - Flexion Therapeutics Inc:

* FLEXION THERAPEUTICS - ANNOUNCES POSITIVE PRECLINICAL DATA SUPPORTING DEVELOPMENT OF FX301 FOR POST-OPERATIVE PAIN

* FLEXION THERAPEUTICS INC - NEW ANIMAL DATA SHOW FX301 PROVIDED SUSTAINED, POST-OPERATIVE ANALGESIC EFFECT WITH NO IMPAIRMENT IN MOTOR FUNCTION

* FLEXION THERAPEUTICS INC - INTEND TO INITIATE HUMAN TRIALS IN 2021 FOR FX301