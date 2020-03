BRIEF-FLEXIROAM Sees Q4 FY2020 Revenue To Be Negatively Impacted By Coronavirus Outbreak

March 30 (Reuters) - FLEXIROAM Ltd:

* EXPECT REVENUE FOR Q4 FY2020 TO BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS ON Q4 FY2020 IS LIKELY TO RESULT IN LOWER OVERALL GROWTH PERFORMANCE FOR FY2020

* PRIOR TO OUTBREAK, CO REGISTERED 83% COMPOUNDED ANNUAL GROWTH RATE FOR CUMULATIVE SUBSCRIBERS AS AT 31 DEC 2019

* MANAGING DIRECTOR TAKEN A 30% SALARY CUT & NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS AGREED TO WAIVE THEIR FEES FROM 1ST APRIL ONWARDS

* UNLIKELY THAT THERE WILL BE DEMAND FOR CORE SERVICES IN NEXT THREE TO SIX MONTHS

* ALL NON-ESSENTIAL RECRUITMENT HALTED AND ALL DISCRETIONARY EXPENDITURES BEING REDUCED OR ELIMINATED