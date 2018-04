April 26 (Reuters) - Flexsteel Industries Inc:

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.72

* FOR THE BALANCE OF THE FY 2018, EXPECTS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $3 MILLION RELATED TO BUSINESS INFORMATION SYSTEM SOFTWARE AND DEVELOPMENT

* EXPECTS FOURTH FISCAL QUARTER NET SALES TO BE SIMILAR TO PRIOR YEAR Q4