BRIEF-Flight Centre Travel Group Announces About $700 Mln Equity Raise

April 6 (Reuters) - Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES ABOUT $700 MILLION FULLY UNDERWRITTEN EQUITY CAPITAL RAISING

* EQUITY RAISING COMPRISES ABOUT $282 MILLION INSTITUTIONAL PLACEMENT

* ANNOUNCED $200 MILLION INCREASE IN COMMITMENTS FROM EXISTING LENDERS

* EQUITY RAISE ALSO COMPRISES ABOUT $419 MILLION 1-FOR-1.74 ACCELERATED PRO RATA NON-RENOUNCEABLE ENTITLEMENT OFFER

* ABOUT $282 MILLION PLACEMENT WILL BE OFFERED TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS AT $7.20/SHARE

* COST CONTROL INITIATIVES ANTICIPATED TO REDUCE ANNUALISED OPERATING EXPENSES BY ABOUT $1.9 BILLION BY END OF JULY