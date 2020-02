BRIEF-Flight Centre Travel Group Sasy HY Revenue $1.55 Billion

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd:

* HY REVENUE $1.55 BILLION VERSUS $1.46 BILLION

* HY UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX $102.7 MILLION VERSUS $140.4 MILLION

* NOW BELIEVES ITS UNDERLYING FULL YEAR PBT IS LIKELY TO BE BETWEEN $240MILLION AND $300MILLION

* DECLARED A 40 CENTS PER SHARE FULLY FRANKED INTERIM DIVIDEND

* GREATER CHINA & SINGAPORE CORPORATE BUSINESSES IMPACTED BY CHINESE INBOUND &OUTBOUND TRAVEL SHUTDOWNS DUE TO COVID-19

* EXPECTS CORONAVIRUS WILL LEAD TO SUBDUED ACTIVITY THROUGH TO END OF FY20

* WILL CONTINUE COST FOCUS IN THIS SUBDUED CLIMATE; INTRODUCING FLEXIBLE WORK ARRANGEMENTS IN IMPACTED ASIA-BASED BUSINESSES

* LEISURE TRAVEL PATTERNS INCREASINGLY AFFECTED, WITH CUSTOMERS REVIEWING SHORT-TERM HOLIDAY PLANS & MONITORING VIRUS'S SPREAD