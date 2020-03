BRIEF-Flight Centre Travel Group Says About 6,000 Support, Sales Roles To Be Stood Down

March 26 (Reuters) - Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd :

* TO TEMPORARILY REDUCE 20,000-PERSON GLOBAL WORKFORCE

* ABOUT 6,000 SUPPORT AND SALES ROLES TO EITHER BE STOOD DOWN TEMPORARILY OR, IN SOME INSTANCES, WILL BECOME REDUNDANT

* INITIATED IMMEDIATE 50% PAY REDUCTIONS FOR SENIOR EXECUTIVES AND BOARD MEMBERS AT LEAST UNTIL END OF FY20

* PAUSED SALES AND MARKETING SPEND, NON-ESSENTIAL PROJECTS, WHICH WILL RESULT IN REDUCED CAPEX IN COMING MONTHS

* IN AUSTRALIA ABOUT 3,800 PEOPLE IN SALES AND SUPPORT ROLES TO TEMPORARILY STAND-DOWN IN NEAR-TERM