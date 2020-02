BRIEF-Flight Centre Travel Group Says Coronavirus Affecting Early H2 Travel Patterns

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd:

* CO PERFORMING IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS BUT MONITORING CORONAVIRUS IMPACTS ON EARLY H2 TRADING

* UNDERLYING FIRST HALF PROFIT BEFORE TAX LIKELY TO BE SLIGHTLY ABOVE MID-POINT OF GUIDANCE $90 MILLION TO $110 MILLION

* VIRUS ALREADY ADVERSELY AFFECTED FLT’S SMALL CORPORATE TRAVEL OPERATIONS IN CHINA, SINGAPORE AND MALAYSIA

* CORONAVIRUS AFFECTING EARLY 2H TRAVEL PATTERNS PARTICULARLY IN ASIA

* VIRUS’S EMERGENCE INEVITABLY MADE IT MORE DIFFICULT TO DELIVER STRONG 2H EARNINGS WEIGHTING IMPLIED IN FY GUIDANCE

* EXPECTS TO REPORT AN UNDERLYING PBT BETWEEN $100 MILLION AND $105 MILLION FOR SIX MONTHS

* WILL ALSO REPORT STRONG 1H SALES

* “ENCOURAGING OUR PEOPLE TO TAKE LEAVE OVER NEXT FEW WEEKS IN MAINLAND CHINA AND HONG KONG”

* VIRUS WILL IMPACT TRAVEL PATTERNS TO SOME DEGREE IN NEAR-TERM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: