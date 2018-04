April 4 (Reuters) - Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd:

* ‍FULL FEDERAL COURT IMPOSED TOTAL PENALTIES OF $12.5 MILLION ON CO IN RELATION TO TEST CASE INITIATED IN 2012​

* PENALTY WILL NOT AFFECT FLT’S MARKET GUIDANCE FOR FY18 OF AN UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF BETWEEN $360M AND $385M.

