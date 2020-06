June 9 (Reuters) - Flinders Mines Ltd:

* FIRB HAD NO OBJECTION TO PROPOSED TRANSFER OF PIOP ASSETS TO PIOP MINECO NL

* SEEKING TO RAISE ABOUT A$5.5 MILLION VIA NON-RENOUNCEABLE ENTITLEMENT OFFER AT A$0.013 PER SHARE