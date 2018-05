BRIEF-Flipkart Board Approves $15 Bln Stake Sale Deal To Walmart - Bloomberg Citing Sources

May 4 (Reuters) -

* INDIA’S FLIPKART BOARD APPROVES DEAL TO SELL ABOUT 75 PERCENT OF CO TO WALMART-LED GROUP FOR ABOUT $15 BILLION - BLOOMBERG CITING SOURCES

* SOFTBANK TO SELL ALL ITS 20-PLUS PERCENT STAKE IN FLIPKART AS PART OF FLIPKART-WALMART DEAL - BLOOMBERG CITING SOURCES

* GOOGLE PARENT ALPHABET LIKELY TO PARTICIPATE IN INVESTMENT WITH WALMART IN FLIPKART DEAL - BLOOMBERG CITING SOURCES

* A FINAL CLOSE OF WALMART-FLIPKART DEAL IS EXPECTED WITHIN 10 DAYS - BLOOMBERG CITING SOURCES

* WALMART-FLIPKART DEAL TERMS COULD STILL CHANGE AND A DEAL ISN’T CERTAIN - BLOOMBERG CITING SOURCES (Mumbai Newsroom)