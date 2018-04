BRIEF-FLIR Systems Reports Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share Of $0.48

April 25 (Reuters) - FLIR Systems Inc:

* FLIR SYSTEMS ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.28

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.42 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.76 BILLION TO $1.79 BILLION

* Q1 REVENUE $439.6 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $396.9 MILLION

* 2018 ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $2.11 TO $2.16 PER DILUTED SHARE

* BOARD APPROVED EXTENSION OF JIM CANNON’S EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT THROUGH APRIL 2022

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.09, REVENUE VIEW $1.75 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S