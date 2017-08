July 20 (Reuters) - Floor & Decor Holdings Inc:

* Floor & Decor Holdings files to register an additional offering of about 2 million shares of co's class A common stock by selling stockholders - SEC filing

* Floor & Decor Holdings - on July 17, co had filed for offering of 9 million shares of its class A common stock by selling stockholders Source text: (bit.ly/2uFpc65) Further company coverage: