May 23 (Reuters) - Floor & Decor Holdings Inc:

* FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES SECONDARY OFFERING OF 10,000,000 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK BY SELLING STOCKHOLDERS

* FLOOR & DECOR - FUNDS AFFILIATED WITH ARES MANAGEMENT, FREEMAN SPOGLI MANAGEMENT INTEND TO OFFER CO'S SHARES FOR SALE