BRIEF-Floor & Decor Holdings Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.30

May 3 (Reuters) - Floor & Decor Holdings Inc:

* FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30

* Q1 SALES $402.9 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $400.4 MILLION

* Q1 SAME STORE SALES ROSE 15.6 PERCENT

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.23 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* RAISING FULL YEAR SALES AND EARNINGS OUTLOOK REFLECTING YEAR-TO-DATE PERFORMANCE

* SEES Q2 COMPARABLE STORE SALES UP 11.0% TO 13.0%

* FLOOR & DECOR - SEES 2018 NET SALES $1,705 MILLION - $1,735 MILLION

* SEES Q2 NET SALES $430 MILLION - $437 MILLION

* SEES Q2 EPS $0.23 - $0.25

* FLOOR & DECOR - SEES 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES 9.5% TO 11.5%

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $0.93 - $1.01

* FLOOR & DECOR - SEES 2018 CAPEX $150 MILLION - $158 MILLION

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.00, REVENUE VIEW $1.74 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.30, REVENUE VIEW $439.1 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S