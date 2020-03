BRIEF-Floridienne FY Consolidated Net Profit Up At 13.2 Million Euros

March 27 (Reuters) - Floridienne SA:

* THECOVID-19 CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASES THE UNCERTAINTY ABOUT THE ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT FOR FISCAL YEAR 2020

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT UP 25% TO € 13.2 MILLION

* FY EBITDA EUR 34.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 24.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON COVID-19: OUR GROUP’S FUNDAMENTALS ARE POSITIVE AND SHOULD ENABLE US TO WITHSTAND THE CRISIS CAUSED BY THIS EPIDEMIC

* FY REVENUE IFRS EUR 410.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 382.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* BOARD WILL PROPOSE TO AGM TO PAY A GROSS DIVIDEND OF € 2.1 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)