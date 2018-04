April 23 (Reuters) - Flotek Industries Inc:

* FLOTEK INDUSTRIES PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER AND OPERATIONAL UPDATE AND REPORTING SCHEDULE

* FLOTEK INDUSTRIES INC - EXPECTS CONSOLIDATED REVENUES FOR Q1 OF 2018 TO BE IN $59 MILLION - $62 MILLION RANGE

* FLOTEK INDUSTRIES - EXPECTS TO REPORT NEGATIVE EBITDA (NON-GAAP) FOR Q1