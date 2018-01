BRIEF-Flotek Industries Provides Q4 And Operational Update

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Flotek Industries Inc:

* FLOTEK INDUSTRIES - PROVIDED UPDATE ON CO‘S COST REDUCTION PROGRAM & GUIDANCE OF PROFITABILITY REGARDING ITS RESULTS FOR 3 MONTHS-ENDED DEC 31, 2017

* FLOTEK INDUSTRIES INC - EXPECTS REVENUE IN ENERGY CHEMISTRY TECHNOLOGIES SEGMENT TO BE IN $54 MILLION - $56 MILLION RANGE FOR 3 MONTHS-ENDED DEC 31, 2017

* FLOTEK INDUSTRIES - EXPECTS REVENUE IN CONSUMER & INDUSTRIAL CHEMISTRY TECHNOLOGIES SEGMENT TO BE IN $17 MILLION - $18 MILLION RANGE FOR 3 MONTHS-ENDED DEC 31, 2017

* FLOTEK INDUSTRIES INC - “WE WILL CONTINUE TO IDENTIFY FURTHER AREAS OF COST CONTROLS IN COMING MONTHS”

* FLOTEK INDUSTRIES INC - EXPECT TO GENERATE POSITIVE OPERATING INCOME, EXCLUDING ANY POTENTIAL ONE-TIME CHARGES, IN QUARTER

* FLOTEK INDUSTRIES INC - DO ANTICIPATE TAX CONSEQUENCE IN DEFERRED TAX ASSET AS A RESULT OF RECENT CHANGES TO U.S. CORPORATE TAX RATE TO 21 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: