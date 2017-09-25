FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Flotek Industries provides update on third quarter expectations
#Market News
September 25, 2017 / 9:53 PM / in 25 days

BRIEF-Flotek Industries provides update on third quarter expectations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Flotek Industries Inc

* Flotek IndustrieS provides update on third quarter expectations

* Flotek Industries inc - ‍estimates third-quarter revenues will be approximately $5.0 million less than previously expected​

* Flotek Industries Inc - Florida citrus crops have suffered damages related to hurricane irma passing over primary domestic growing region

* Flotek Industries Inc - ‍estimates third-quarter incremental costs will increase by less than $1.0 million as compared to previous expectations​

* Flotek Industries Inc- at this time, early indications are that total crop losses of 40 to 50 percent have occurred

* Flotek Industries Inc - Flotek expects damages from irma to delay raw material price reductions that were initially expected prior to storm

* Flotek Industries Inc- shortages of certain raw materials supplied by third-party vendors further impacted client activity during q3

* Flotek Industries - due to storms harvey, irma, some chemical suppliers to co declared force majeure which impacted client drilling, completion activity

* Flotek Industries Inc - issues due to Harvey, Irma are expected primarily to impact the energy chemistry technologies segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
