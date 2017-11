Nov 8 (Reuters) - Flotek Industries Inc:

* Qtrly ‍loss per share $0.06​

* Quarterly revenue declined 6.7 percent sequentially to $79.5 million and increased 23.5 percent year-over-year​

* "Hurricane Irma has impacted our outlook for declining raw material pricing in near term, and into 2018"​